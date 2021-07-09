Cancel
Real Estate

Mortgage rates wane after recent Treasury yield drop

By Candyd Mendoza
mpamag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates continued their recent decline as the 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest point since February. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.90%, down from a week ago when it averaged 2.98%, according to Freddie Mac’s survey released on Thursday. Last year, the benchmark home loan rate was 3.03%.

Real Estateinvesting.com

U.S. homebuilder confidence falls to 11-month low in July

(Reuters) -U.S. homebuilder confidence in the market for single family homes fell in July to its lowest level since August 2020, driven by shortages in both supply and labor. The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index declined to a reading of 80 this month from 81 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to advance marginally to a reading of at 82. A reading above 50 means more builders view market conditions as favorable than poor. The index hit an all-time high of 90 in November 2020.
BusinessFXStreet.com

US treasuries: Buyer beware

The significant decline of Treasury yields from their peak at the end of March is puzzling given the growth forecasts and the recent inflation data. This suggests that investors side with the Fed in thinking that inflation will decline. It also reflects the weakening of data in recent weeks, which implies that markets focus more on the change in the growth rate than on its level. The sensitivity of bond yields to economic data moves in cycles. One should expect that, as seen in the past, a less accommodative US monetary policy would increase this sensitivity because these data will shape expectations of more tightening or not. Before reaching that stage, we should already expect an increased sensitivity in the course of 2022, because it is quite likely that inflation will remain above the FOMC’s target.
BusinessInman.com

If home prices don't cool, watch for Fed tightening and rising mortgage rates

Economists at Fannie Mae are again sounding warnings that rising rents and record home price appreciation could contribute to long-lasting inflation that leads to earlier, more aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Economists at Fannie Mae are again sounding warnings that rising rents and record home price appreciation could contribute...
Real EstatePosted by
The US Sun

How to pay off your mortgage 10 years early

HOMEOWNERS can become mortgage-free within a decade by being savvy with their cash. Savings on bills and budgeting will leave borrowers with extra cash that can be put towards mortgage repayments, leaving them debt-free sooner. This would dramatically cut your monthly outgoings, but you'd also save thousands of dollars otherwise...
Real EstateSpringfield Business Journal

Mortgage rates drop to 5-month low

Mortgage rates dropped to a five-month low, according to data from Freddie Mac. The average interest rate for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped last week to 2.88% from 2.9%. That's the lowest rate since the week of Feb. 18.
Real EstateMotley Fool

It Just Got Cheaper to Refinance a Mortgage

A costly refinance fee is disappearing, making it less expensive to get a new home loan. Refinancing a mortgage is a good way to lower your monthly payments and save money on interest throughout the life of your loan. And now, it may be even more cost effective for you to swap your existing mortgage for a new one.
BusinessNBC Bay Area

10-Year Treasury Yield Falls to 1.21%, Hitting a New Five-Month Low

U.S. Treasury yields continued to slide on Monday, with the 10-year benchmark rate falling to its lowest level in five months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9 basis points to 1.21% at around 10:00 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slid 9 basis points to 1.84%. Yields move inversely to prices.
Businessfanniemae.com

Economy Transitioning from Consumer-Led Recovery to More Balanced Growth as Inflation Risks Remain

Historically High Home Price Growth Expected to Moderate but Add to Overall Inflation Pressure. WASHINGTON, DC – Expectations for full-year 2021 real GDP growth at 7.0 percent were little changed from the previous outlook, but meaningful compositional and temporal shifts are now projected for the underlying sources of economic growth, according to the July 2021 commentary from the Fannie Mae (FNMA/OTCQB) Economic and Strategic Research (ESR) Group. Modestly weaker-than-expected consumer and construction spending data and an updated federal spending timeline from the Congressional Budget Office led the ESR Group to update its forecast to reflect a larger share of 2021 economic growth occurring in the second half of the year. Second quarter growth is now expected to clock in at 8.1 percent, down from last month’s projected 10.1 percent, while third and fourth quarter growth projections were revised upward by 0.7 and 1.2 percentage points, respectively, to 7.1 percent and 6.6 percent. Additionally, the ESR Group expects that business inventory investment and government spending will account for an increasing share of near-term economic growth, as spending by consumers shifts toward services and away from goods. Risks to the forecast are weighted to the downside, including future COVID-19 developments, supply chain and labor shortages, and inflation risk. The ESR Group expects higher-than-consensus levels of inflation through the end of 2022, in part due to anticipation that some of the more transitory price pressures will give way to housing-driven inflationary pressure.
Businessnationalmortgageprofessional.com

ESR Group Predicts Home Prices Will Soften Modestly

The ESR group heavily revised home price projections after seeing record high demand amid low inventory for the first half of the year. Supply chain disruptions, increased material cost, and labor shortages are slowly beginning to ease. Mortgage originations are now forecasted to reach $4.2 trillion. The home price projection...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

The 30-Year Mortgage Rate Drops Under 3.3% | July 19, 2021

The rate average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is down once again, dropping to 3.29% today. That’s a loss of 0.011 percentage points from Friday. Rates for other types of loans were mixed, although most were lower than last week. As rates continue to decline, more borrowers interested in...
EconomyPosted by
ETF Focus

Treasury Yields Plunge: A Look At Government Bond ETFs

Up until this week, U.S. large-cap stocks have mostly managed to hang on to 2021's gains even though Treasury prices continue to rise. It's a dichotomy that we don't typically see too often and it tends to indicate that there are warring factions trying to determine where the markets are headed next.
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae expects lower rates to boost mortgage originations in 2H

Fannie Mae cut its interest rate forecast in its July economic outlook and now predicts slightly more purchase and refinance originations for this year than it had expected in June. The improved outlook does not take into account the Federal Housing Finance Agency's cancellation of its 50 basis point adverse...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Bond Market Pricing In At Least One Interest Rate Hike In 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
Businessrealtor.com

Why the Stock Market Drop Could Help—and Hurt—Homebuyers

With the delta variant of COVID-19 spurring a rise in U.S. cases, fears about how that could affect the recovering economy led to a big stock market drop on Monday. And as nothing in the financial markets happens in isolation, if stocks don’t recover swiftly, this could affect the white-hot housing market.
BusinessLongview News-Journal

Mortgage rates continue to drift downward

Inflation is heating up and the economy is improving, yet mortgage rates keep falling. According to data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average slipped to 2.88%, with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1% of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.9% a week ago and 2.98% a year ago.

