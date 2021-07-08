Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Brazil Vs Argentina: Copa America Final Odds, Expected Goals

By Marco Cerino
thelines.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two heavyweights in South American football will do battle Saturday night in the Copa America 2020 final. Brazil vs Argentina has a combined 23 of the 47 Copa America titles, with Argentina winning 14. Alongside European teams, these two sides have some of the most recognizable names in national...

www.thelines.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neymar
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Expected Goals#South American#European#Colombian#Brazilian#Serie A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
News Break
Football
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccer90min.com

Argentina predicted lineup vs Brazil - Copa America 2021

One game of football separates Lionel Messi from immortality status among the Argentina faithful. The Barcelona forward has won everything on offer at domestic level, but he has yet to lift major silverware in the blue and white of his beloved home country. At 34 years of age, and 90 minutes away from fulfilling his destiny, Messi may not get a better chance than Saturday night's big showdown.
SoccerPosted by
Indy100

Trolls pile onto Megan Rapinoe after shock USA loss in Olympics

After waiting five years to regain victory after losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, the U.S. women’s soccer team faced a nearly identical fate in 2021, with Sweden once again defeating the team in a 3-0 match in Tokyo. While it’s a sad day for U.S. football fans (we, of course, mean “soccer,” but since this is an English publication, we must use the UK term that is “football” throughout), Megan Rapine’s critics are relishing in the team’s defeat, seeing it as her personal failure.
MLSphillysoccerpage.net

For club or country?

For soccer fans around the world, the summer of 2021 has had something to offer for just about everyone. To recap:. Things kicked off on the club level with the UEFA Champions League Final on May 29, which saw two clubs with global brands, Chelsea and Manchester City, fight it out in close-knit match, with Chelsea holding on for 1-0 victory. The annual, high-profile match is always a lock to draw high viewership around the world. For Americans, this year’s final had the added appeal of two Americans being rostered by the competing clubs, both of whom have ties to Pennsylvania: Coatesville born Zack Steffen was on the bench for Manchester City, and Christian Pulisic, who hails from Hershey, was subbed on in the 66th minute for Chelsea. This added element may or not have been a contributing factor to this match being the highest viewed Champions League Final in the U.S in the past six years, drawing an average of 2.10 million viewers on CBS.

Comments / 1

Community Policy