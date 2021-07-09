Cancel
Illinois State

State of Illinois to allow student athletes to be compensated

By Editorials
chicagocrusader.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent report, the state of Illinois will now allow student athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images, or likenesses, due to the efforts of ex-NFL and Northwestern University alum State Senator Napoleon Harris, III (D-Harvey). Senate Bill 2338 was signed by Governor JB...

