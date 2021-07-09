Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A matter of trust

By Amy Shankland
readthereporter.com
 11 days ago

It’s been a rough year for our family, to put it mildly. In a little over four months, we discovered my mother’s cancer, both of my sons’ hearts have been broken, and I lost my biggest client. I know I’m not alone. We all have struggles in this life. Recently,...

readthereporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Steiner Rice
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

Matters of Faith: Whose Word?

2 Peter 1:20-21 NLT ‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. “Above all, you must realize that no prophecy in Scripture ever came from the prophet’s own understanding, or from human initiative. No, those prophets were moved by the Holy Spirit, and they spoke from God.”. ‭‭‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬. The second epistle of Peter warns his readers to...
EntertainmentThrive Global

We Carry A Great Matter

Once we grasp the essence of another, we have an obligation to honor and carry what we know to be true about that being with us and into the world, while they live and when they die. Honoring and carrying the essence of another is the deepest kind of love, the deepest kind of friendship. This is how the sea loves the shore and how the sun loves all it shines on. While we perish and vanish from the Earth, our love never dies. It illumines the next world.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Faith Matters: ‘You are Loved’

(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) I spent quite a bit of time thinking about the subject of this article, wondering what people most needed to hear. I considered recent headlines, the pandemic, transitioning back to “normal” and a myriad of other topics. It finally became quite clear that the one thing everyone needs hear these days is that they are loved.
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

Faith Matters 07.10.21

Carteret Road Church of Christ, 192 Carteret Road, Brunswick, will hold a 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. There will be a Ladies’ Bible Study class at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. The City of Refuge Mission Family Worship Center,...
AdvocacyLog Cabin Democrat

Giving Matters: Kindness and Punishment

The phrase, No good deed goes unpunished, is a sardonic commentary on the frequency with which acts of kindness backfire on the one who offers them. This is so wrong in all kinds of ways. No one should ever be punished or feel bad after they did something with good intentions. Granted this doesn’t happen often, or at least I hope it doesn’t, but when it does it’s just so hurtful.
Relationship Advicecollegecandy.com

4 Way Your Partner Might Be Acting Unhealthy Towards You

The most important thing in any kind of relationship is communication, and this can be especially true when you’re pursuing a relationship with a romantic partner. However, there are times where communication falls flat, and some are left wondering what they did wrong (or what their partner did wrong), but this can be easily avoided. Here are some red flags to watch out for when communicating with your partner:
Theater & Dancegreenwichsentinel.com

Good-Enough Parenting: Embracing Mistakes

On my most recent trip to CVS, I kept bumping into a mom with a young boy, probably no more than 6 years old. They were both picking up some items, browsing the shelves and talking with each other about what they were going to have for dinner. They hadn’t picked up a shopping cart on their way in, so each time I saw them, mom’s hands were fuller and fuller. The last time I saw them, I heard a crash, and a loud sigh. I turned as mom looked at all of her items on the ground, and put her hands to her face in disbelief. As I started to walk over to help pick up their items, I saw the boy pat his mom’s hand, and say “It’s ok mom, it was just an accident. It happens to everybody.” The mom withdrew her hands from her face, smiled a tired smile as she looked at her son, and said “You’re right. It does happen to everybody. And there’s nothing we can’t figure out together, right?” The boy smiled and said “That’s right! Let’s pick it up together!”
Kidsnwaonline.com

OPINION | PARENTING: Why parents blame teachers for kids' behavior

When I ask a teacher, "What is the biggest problem you face?" The answer — there has never been an exception — is "parents." That is certainly a recent phenomenon. My parents were not a problem for my teachers, nor were the parents of my friends. We were afraid of what our parents would do if a teacher reported a problem to them. Therefore, we did our best to not provoke such reports (girls succeeding much better than boys).
Regina Benjaminnetworksasia.net

Introductions Matter

Start With General And Then Go In. Engaging Audience Involvement. He says that it is terrific to start with a question that the target market is asking themselves or would be extremely curious to know the solution to. This may be phrasing a discomfort factor or fret for your target market. This can be valuable since it is appealing and also obtains individuals clued in today. And if you need assistance on storytelling fundamentals, be sure to take a look at some of my leading 5 preferred speakers. Check this site out how to start out a informative speech. They tell me that they might right away identify with me because they too had actually begun with bad grades and also limited funds, as most individuals do. As quickly as I say these words, individuals hurry back to their seats and also begin to pay attention attentively to the remainder of the tale.
Fairhaven, MAfairhavenneighborhoodnews.com

Letter: Competencies and skills matter

I writing this letter to urge you to support Leon Correy in his bid for a seat on the Select Board in the Town of Fairhaven. I have had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Correy and to discuss his background and what he thinks he can contribute to a solid, realistic, open form of government for our town.
KidsLima News

Living with Children: Why bad behavior at school can go unchecked

When I ask a teacher, “What is the biggest problem you face?”. The answer — there has never been an exception — is “parents.”. That is certainly a recent phenomenon. My parents were not a problem for my teachers, nor were the parents of my friends. We were afraid of...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Kidsinews.co.uk

Children are being potty trained a year later than they were in 2004, parents say

Children in the UK are being potty trained a year later than they were just 17 years ago – translating into a billion extra disposable nappies a year, according to a study. Some 95 per cent of children are potty trained by four years old today – up from three years old when the last major survey was conducted in 2004, according to YouGov.

Comments / 0

Community Policy