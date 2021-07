Anyone who’s ever moved knows that dealing with your furniture is one of the most annoying parts of the process. Sometimes, your beloved couch is too big to fit through the door of your new place; other times, it simply doesn’t make financial sense to pay thousands of dollars for a moving company to move your $200 couch from one place to another, so you simply leave it on the curb, and buy more cheap furniture once you’re settled. And all of this “fast furniture” contributes to the 9.5 million tons of furniture that wind up in U.S. landfills every year.