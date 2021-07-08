Trooper sold guns to felon, FBI says

GREENSBORO — A Guilford County-based North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper is accused of selling guns and ammunition to a man he knew was a convicted felon. Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit not only sold pistols and military-style AR-15 rifles emblazoned with the Highway Patrol’s name and badge to Tommy Lee Hudson, 33, of Reidsville, as well as to other people, he sometimes did it while on duty and in uniform, dealing the weapons from the trunk of his patrol car, according to an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Phillip Spainhour released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina.