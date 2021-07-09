Saudi Telecom Hires ‘Content Creating Camel’ To Take Photos In Unseen Deserts
On Mars, there’s the Perseverance rover. Saudi Arabia’s equivalent is Sarha the camel, snapping photos in places no human has ever stepped foot on. As Saudi Arabia welcomes tourism for the first time, Saudi Telecom hopes to convey the scope of its coverage by enlisting the world’s first “content creating camel” to test it out. And the verdict is in: there is network available even on untouched, unreachable turfs.designtaxi.com
Comments / 0