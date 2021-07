Loki will return for a second season on Disney+. The news was revealed during the mid-credits scene of the first season finale, which premiered Wednesday. The series, the third from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular character and concluded its first season with something of a cliffhanger. Instead of teasing an upcoming film or series during the mid-credit scene, the show instead concluded with the words “Loki will return in season 2.” The season finale of Loki, which introduces a potential upcoming villain, will lead into Sam Raimi’s Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in theaters in...