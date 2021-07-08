SANFORD — Nicholas James Butner, 38, of Sanford, died July 10, 2020. He was the son of Delores Holt Butner and James Michael Butner of Sanford. Nick grew up in Sanford where he went to grade school and attended high school at Lee Senior. He enjoyed working with his father on cars and racing them. There was no problem with a car he could not fix. He would help people any way he could. Nick accepted Christ at age 27 in the living room of his home when two local pastors came to his home one day.