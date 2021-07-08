Cathy Lauryne Cox Ray

SANFORD — Cathy Ray, 67, of Broadway, transitioned into eternal rest Monday (07/05/21) in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville. She leaves to honor and cherish her memories, her husband of 35 years, Pastor Harrison Edward Ray of the home; daughter, Carlisa McLeod (Charles) of Sanford; sons Harrison Bernard Ray (Cindy), and Tony Campbell (Sabrena); grandchildren Shamica Ray of Charlotte, Johnisha Campbell Booker (Justin), Jalisia Campbell, Javae, Jessica, Nia, Kaiya and Zaria; great-grandchildren Jahi, Jasiah and Javen Booker; sister, Peggy Cox of Cameron; brothers, William Cox (Barbara) of Woodbridge, Virginia, Gary Cox (Carolyn) of Goldston and Reginald Cox Sr. (Dreama) of Broadway; special niece, Hazel Headen of Sanford; godson, Cedric Antwon Cox (Janae) of Sanford; goddaughters Stacy Lyles of California, Kimberly Prince and Evelyn Graham; adopted sister, Dr. Alice Hooker (Dr. Lewis Hooker); our Alston sisters Patricia, Lois and Sarah; special niece, Antoinette Cox; adopted daughter, Pamela Dunlap (Fred Thomas Dunlap Jr.); special nieces, Shirley Lee and Mary Ray; special friends, Elder Saretha Copelin, Mother Rosa Fox, Gilda Smith and Lillie Mae Waters; sisters-in-law Eva Cox, Cornelia Ray, and Rutha Ray and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.