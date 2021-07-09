Flood Advisory issued for Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 03:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Menifee; Montgomery; Morgan The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flood Advisory for Menifee County in east central Kentucky Southern Montgomery County in east central Kentucky West Central Morgan County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 415 AM EDT. * At 214 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to showers and thunderstorms moving repeatedly across the same locations. Minor flooding of small streams and creeks, roads, and roadside culverts is expected. Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Sterling, Frenchburg, Jeffersonville, Camargo, Wellington, Tabor, Rothwell, Fagan, Cornwell, Mariba, Cedar Groves, Means, Clay Lick, Denniston, Hope, Lucky Stop, Pomeroyton, Stoll, Bean and Oggs Station.