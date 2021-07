The car segment in the automobile is all set to go electric. It is not just the cars for commuting to work, or the pickup trucks and the SUVs. Even the hypercars from Ferrari and Lotus will now go electric. French carmaker Peugeot is also joining the fray with a wingless hypercar that will contest the 2022 FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2022.