It was one of the busiest recruiting weekends in a long time for Penn State, with five players coming on board. In case you missed anything, the commits are:. Penn State's 2022 recruiting class is now up to 17 members and currently sits at third-best in the nation. Of those commits, nine are 247Sports' Composite four stars, six are three-stars, and two, JUCO OL JB Nelson and punter Alex Bacchetta, are still unranked. Nelson is a solid three-star prospect in 247Sports' own rankings, however. Once both receive ratings on the composite, a combination of 247Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, this Nittany Lion class could quickly look a lot more impressive on the national scale. #RankThePunter.