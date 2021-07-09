Cancel
Temporary banner program for businesses ends tomorrow

July 8, 2021

Tempe, AZ - Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey rescinded several of his COVID-19-related proclamations. One of these, Executive Order 2020-25, affects the free banner program that Tempe offered. That program will no longer be offered as a result.

The rescinding of the Governor’s Order takes effect starting tomorrow, July 9.

Businesses that wish to continue to hang banners from their buildings or have additional window signage must now apply for a sign permit. These are available online at tempe.gov/signs. Businesses should register on the Citizen Access Portal and fill out the form for Sign Type K. Those businesses that need help completing the form may call 480-350-4311 to ask questions or to make an appointment with Tempe’s Community Development Department at 31 E. Fifth Street, Garden Level.

Tempe’s Code Compliance team will begin working with businesses to ensure they understand the COVID-19-based program has ended. This will start with educating businesses on the permit application process and Tempe City Codes before any enforcement action is taken.

Those with questions about this change should call 480-350-4311.

Media contact:

Kris Baxter-Ging

City of Tempe Public Information Officer

480-250-5198

