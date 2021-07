U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said this week that she is pressing for the easing of coronavirus restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the United States. Dozens of U.S. business groups, lawmakers and officials from foreign governments are urging President Biden to relax tough restrictions. Airlines and others have pressed the administration to lift restrictions covering most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in Britain, the 26 Schengen nations in Europe without border controls, Ireland, China, India, South Africa, Iran and Brazil. Separately, 75 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are also seeking to ease travel bans, in particular entry restrictions on travelers from Canada and Britain.