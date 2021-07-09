Group takes to social media over school COVID policies
HANCOCK COUNTY — School boards across Hancock County have tough decisions to make. Gov. Eric Holcomb has given Indiana school corporations much more local control over their policies going forward than they have had during the pandemic so far. Statewide school closures and mask mandates are a thing of the past. Instead, each school board is being tasked with choosing the requirements that will be in place for their students when school resumes in three weeks.www.greenfieldreporter.com
Comments / 0