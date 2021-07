Today, when the 2021 Big 12 media football poll is released by the conference, Oklahoma is sure to be at the top, favored to win its seventh straight conference crown. The reasons why were supplied on Wednesday, when the media-voted Big 12 preseason team was announced, coming with an offense that included six Sooners and a defense that included three, not to mention the preseason offensive newcomer of the year in Eric Gray, a running back who transferred to Norman following his sophomore season at Tennessee.