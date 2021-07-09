Cancel
Purdue announces plans for normal operations

By The Reporter
readthereporter.com
 11 days ago

Purdue University trustees on Wednesday approved a resolution to open Purdue’s West Lafayette campus to normal operations for the 2021-22 academic year. Trustees reviewed a status update from the Protect Purdue Implementation Team with recommendations for modifications to the current Protect Purdue plan, and further directed Purdue senior leaders and the Protect Purdue team to actively monitor COVID-19 developments and take action as necessary to maintain campus continuity.

