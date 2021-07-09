Purdue announces plans for normal operations

Several colleges across the region announced that operations will go back to normal for the Fall 2021 semester. ETSU, Northeast State Community College, and UVA Wise are three institutions of many that begin to adjust back to normal after the pandemic. These colleges announced that per CDC updated guidelines, fully vaccinated students and faculty are no longer required to wear face coverings or physically distance from others. In addition to this, classes will return to the in-person format at full capacity after over a year. Schools such as ETSU encourage people who have not been fully vaccinated to continue physical distancing and wearing face coverings on campus.