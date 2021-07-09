Red Cross offering incentives to blood donors

GREENFIELD — In July, the Red Cross is offering three all-donor promotions to thank those who come out to give, including at a local blood drive today (Friday, July 9). Those who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. All who come to give July 7-31 will also be automatically entered to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value. There will be three winners. More information is available at rcblood.org/fuel.