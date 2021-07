Everyone has had the opportunity to get to know West Virginia’s unofficial pandemic mascot, Babydog. The one-year-old English bulldog has loaned her cuteness to the Governor as part of his campaign to convince folks to get vaccinated against COVID. This marketing tool works because it pulls at the heart strings of something we are all too familiar with, a beloved animal. From expensive toys to top notch care, most pet owners would do anything for their pet. This includes making sure they get quality nutrition from the food they eat. Ingredients listed on food labels guide us to understand if the pet food we buy is truly good for our animal. We can trust these labels because an entity has verified that these products are telling the whole truth. That trust falls to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) as part of our mission to protect our furry friends.