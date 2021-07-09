Cancel
High-grade serous tubo-ovarian cancer refined with single-cell RNA sequencing: specific cell subtypes influence survival and determine molecular subtype classification

By Siel Olbrecht, Pieter Busschaert, Junbin Qian, Adriaan Vanderstichele, Liselore Loverix, Toon Van Gorp, Els Van Nieuwenhuysen, Sileny Han, Annick Van den Broeck, An Coosemans, Anne-Sophie Van Rompuy, Diether Lambrechts, Ignace Vergote
BioMed Central
 11 days ago

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 111 (2021) Cite this article. High-grade serous tubo-ovarian cancer (HGSTOC) is characterised by extensive inter- and intratumour heterogeneity, resulting in persistent therapeutic resistance and poor disease outcome. Molecular subtype classification based on bulk RNA sequencing facilitates a more accurate characterisation of this heterogeneity, but the lack of strong prognostic or predictive correlations with these subtypes currently hinders their clinical implementation. Stromal admixture profoundly affects the prognostic impact of the molecular subtypes, but the contribution of stromal cells to each subtype has poorly been characterised. Increasing the transcriptomic resolution of the molecular subtypes based on single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) may provide insights in the prognostic and predictive relevance of these subtypes.

genomemedicine.biomedcentral.com

