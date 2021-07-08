Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Age of Empires 2 With Co-op Mode Thanks to New Update

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge of Empires II: Definitive Edition has just received another update. Apart from minor changes it also introduces the co-op mode. To say that Age of Empires II is experiencing a renaissance is an understatement. The remake of the iconic strategy game attracted thousands of players from all over the world. This led to a situation in which the refreshed version of the old RTS receives further additions, such as a new campaign. Additional nations are not the only fresh content that developers provide us with. Update numbered 50292 introduces a co-op mode to the game.

www.gamepressure.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saladin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Age Of Empires#Bapheus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Age of Empires 4 release date may be closer than you think

Excited for the Age of Empires 4 Civilizations release? Here's more updates. Age of Empires has a long and storied history in the RTS (Real-Time Strategy) genre, and the next step will be massive with Age of Empires 4. Whether you're a fan of history, a strategic challenge, or the...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Tribes of Midgard is a new take on co-op survival for Vikings who haven't got all day

Tribes of Midgard started me off in modest rags, like so many other survival games. Thirty minutes later I was clad in sturdy leather armor, wielding a sword and shield, and fighting a giant which could barely fit in my top-down perspective - not the kind of thing you usually get up to in the early hours of survival games. Speaking as an unabashed lover of video game neologisms like "levolution" and "transfarring," the fact that developer Norsfell is calling Tribes of Midgard a "surthrival" game handily encapsulates the difference. That's "survival" with "thrive" stuck in the middle, if it wasn't clear just from reading it.
Video GamesIGN

How to Play Multiplayer and Co-Op

MHS2 features optional multiplayer quests. This includes both co-op quests and a versus mode, where you fight other Riders. Here's how to play co-op in Monster Hunter Stories 2 and how to access each co-op quest type. Multiplayer co-op in MHS2 consists of optional quests you can embark on together...
Video GamesGamespot

RWBY: Arrowfell Is A New Co-Op Sidescroller From WayForward

Fans knew WayForward, developer of the Shantae series and more recently River City Girls, was working on a RWBY game set in the world of Rooster Teeth's popular animated series. Now that game has an official name--RWBY: Arrowfell-- as well as an official release window of 2022. The news comes...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

KingsIsle actually updated Pirate101 with new content after a period in maintenance mode

Wizard101 and Pirate101 have had quite a year in 2021 already, what with KingsIsle being bought out by Gamigo’s parent company and all. Not only did the new owners promise that KingsIsle would continue to update Wizard101 – which it did – but they also hinted that Pirate101 might get some love, after quite a dry spell for the title when it was basically in maintenance mode.
Video GamesComicBook

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Update Brings Nukes to Most Multiplayer Modes

Treyarch and Activision detailed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Season Four Reloaded update this week with some good news for those hunting for high killstreaks: Nukes are back in business. The breakdown of the update confirmed that the 30-kill Nuke killstreak will be brought to pretty much every Multiplayer game mode with the exception of just a few. Dropping Nukes won’t end the match like it did in games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but it will wipe all players when it’s called in.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Company of Heroes 3 Official; Trailer, Gameplay and Free Alpha

Relic Entertainment officially announced Company of Heroes 3. The new installment in the popular series of tactical WWII strategies will surprise fans with the longest campaign in the series' history and numerous improvements to the gameplay formula. From today, all interested can also download the alpha version of the title for free.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Minecraft 1.18 Snapshot Available; Players Loved the Changes

The new way of terrain generation introduced in the experimental snapshot delighted the fans. Mountains and caves are very different from those generated in previous versions. The modified terrain generator will officially appear in the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update, coming later this year. On June 8,...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Cyberpunk 2077 May Get a Major Update Soon, Discovery in EGS Suggests

Another update for Cyberpunk 2077 has been found on Epic Games Store. The patch is said to weigh almost 40 GB and could be the first step towards DLC release. Last week, an advertisement for Cyberpunk 2077 surfaced online that seemed to herald the "biggest update" in the game's history. CD Projekt RED quickly clarified that it was just an element of the marketing campaign reminding us of patch 1.2, but there's no doubt that the Polish studio's latest game still needs improvements. It turns out that their next portion may be available in two to three weeks - this is the conclusion reached by Reddit user PricklyAssassin, who, using the Epic Inspector tool, discovered an update for Cyberpunk 2077 on Epic Games Store, "weighing" exactly 38.2GB, which is probably currently being tested. What might it contain?
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Alpha Summary

Blizzard Entertainment shared the results of the April alpha tests of Diablo II Resurrected. Numerous improvements have been made. In accordance with community's recommendations, many aspects of the game have been improved;. Changes to graphics have been made and quality of life modifications were introduced;. The vision of the game...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

A New Coat of Paint - Video Game Remakes and Remasters we Badly Need

We may all despise them, but everyone has a list of things they’d like to see done – remakes and remasters have become an obligatory part of the gaming landscape. Our editorial staff has chosen several games they’d like to see upgraded. Releasing revamped or totally redone versions of classic...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Community Ridicules Cyberpunk 2077 in Numbers and Demands Promised Mechanics

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be the subject of mockery and derision from the relentless gaming community. This time, various summaries of CD Projekt RED's game were parodied on Reddit. IN A NUTSHELL:. Reddit community of Cyberpunk 2077 makes fun of CD Projekt RED's infographics showing Cyberpunk in numbers'. Countering the...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Battlefield 2042 Will Offer Crossplay for Console and PC Owners

Battlefield 2042 will enable console and PC owners to play together. Progression in online modes and cosmetic item purchases will also be shared. Battlefield 2042 will offer cross-play between console and PC owners, though it will be limited by hardware generations;. Progression and purchases of cosmetic items will be shared...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

New IllFonic Co-op FPS Arcadegeddon Leaked By Ratings Boards

Listings for a brand new co-op FPS called Arcadegeddon have been spotted on the Taiwanese and Korean ratings board websites. The game will be developed by Friday the 13th: The Game and Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic, but we don't know much about it yet. What do we know about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy