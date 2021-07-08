Age of Empires 2 With Co-op Mode Thanks to New Update
Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition has just received another update. Apart from minor changes it also introduces the co-op mode. To say that Age of Empires II is experiencing a renaissance is an understatement. The remake of the iconic strategy game attracted thousands of players from all over the world. This led to a situation in which the refreshed version of the old RTS receives further additions, such as a new campaign. Additional nations are not the only fresh content that developers provide us with. Update numbered 50292 introduces a co-op mode to the game.www.gamepressure.com
