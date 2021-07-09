Rosemary Rebecca (Carrell) Long

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRosemary Rebecca (Carrell) Long, 100, of Zanesville, formerly of Somerset, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Thursday July 8, 2021 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. She was born on January 28, 1921 in Mount Perry, a daughter of the late Howard Huffman and Clara Edna (Ardrey) Carrell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister Josephine (Carrell) Patton who was born in 1920 and died in 1964, her husband James Edgar Long born January 28, 1918 whom she married on March 2, 1940 and passed away December 5, 1995, and one grandson James Glen Long born May 23, 1981 and who passed away July 16, 2004.

