Pharmaceuticals

Getting vaccinated can be scary, but it’s critical to getting back to normal

By Valeria Ramirez Generation Next
Santafe New Mexican.com
 11 days ago

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in American adolescents age 16 and older on Dec. 11. It was approved in May for use in those 12 to 15. Since its approval, more than 2.5 million adolescents have received their first vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making up about a quarter of all new vaccinations — a percentage experts hope will continue to rise through the rest of this year and help us reach the country’s 70 percent vaccination goal.

Pfizer
Health
Pharmaceuticals
Vaccines
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get the Delta Variant Have This in Common, WHO Says

Even as people get vaccinated around the world, the coronavirus is still evolving and mutating. In the U.S., the Delta variant is now dominant, currently accounting for more than 51 percent of new COVID cases in the country, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But this highly transmissible and potentially more deadly variant isn't just affecting the unvaccinated. Due to the possibility of breakthrough infections, health officials have been analyzing data to learn more about vaccinated people who do end up getting infected with the variant.
Scott County, KYnews-graphic.com

Get vaccinated so pandemic can be put behind us

The Centers for Disease Control estimate that almost a quarter — 23.78 percent — of Scott County’s residents are vaccine hesitant. Today, about half our county’s residents are fully vaccinated, including 93 percent of adults aged 65 or older. Two years ago, the World Health Organization listed vaccine hesitancy among...
Public HealthKingsport Times-News

What precautions should I take after COVID-19 vaccination?

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am due to get my second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a few weeks. I understand this is an important step for me and my community, but I’m unsure what guidelines I should follow. Some of my friends are traveling, and they seem to have thrown all caution to the wind. What can I expect after being vaccinated for COVID-19, both physically and when in public?
Muscatine County, IAourquadcities.com

Students are getting vaccinated before going back to school

According to the Muscatine County Public Health Department, currently 22% of students in Iowa between 12-15-years-old have been fully vaccinated. For teens between 16 and 17-years-old the number is 32%. The Rock Island County Health Department says as of July 2nd, 27% of students ages 12-17 have received their first...
Allegheny County, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Get the vaccine

The dreaded, extra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has reached our region. This we know. Allegheny County health officials have confirmed more than a half-dozen cases (from March through last week.) The fear is obvious: another pandemic surge. After several months of welcomed and gradual reopening following more than a...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

New Warning About Covid-19 Vaccines Is Released By The FDA

The covid-19 vaccines have been surrounded by a lot of controversies these days and they continue. It’s been just revealed that the FDA added a new warning about heart inflammation. CNN just revealed the fact that the US Food and Drug Administration added a warning about the risk of myocarditis...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Getting vaccinated is critical for health workers

To the Editor -- To all the front-line and medical workers, thank you for all you have done for the last year. My husband had to go into a rehab facility because of amputations the end of August. Naturally, we were concerned about COVID. The place we chose was where I had spent time after a knee replacement 10 years ago.
Kidsnbc16.com

Healthy Kids: What parents need to know about vaccine-related myocarditis

The majority of kids ages 12-17 who receive the COVID-19 vaccine experience mild to no side effects, but cases of heart inflammation, known as myocarditis, have been reported in a small percentage of teens and young adults. Pediatric cardiologist Dr. Misty Carlson and her colleagues at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical...
PharmaceuticalsWaterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

GUEST COLUMN: Get the vaccine and eliminate this plague

I was driving north on I-81 in western Virginia, cruise control set at 77 mph, above the 70 mph limit, not enough to attract the highway patrol and enough to keep pace with traffic. A pick-up truck whooshed by, going at least 85 mph, flying a Confederate flag and a no-vaccination sticker. The flag reminded us of a recent comedy routine. The comedian said that driving in Virginia, he noticed that some people don’t know that the war is over and that they lost.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

New COVID vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to...
Women's HealthCW33 NewsFix

Study finds only 11% of pregnant women are fully vaccinated

MORNING AFTER (CW33/KDAF) — Only 11% of pregnant women are fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you are pregnant and are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC says you may want to talk to your healthcare provider about whether to get the vaccine.
WDTN

Public Health encourages students to get required vaccines before school starts

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is encouraging students to get their required vaccinations before returning to school. Children in grades K-12 have to receive many vaccines, most depending on their age, including:. Diphtheria. Tetanus. Pertussis. Polio. Measles. Mumps. Rubella. Hepatitis B. Chickenpox. Meningococcal. For...
Public HealthLaw.com

Can I Make My Employees Get Vaccinated Yet?

As of June 30, 2021, almost 155 million Americans, 46.7% of the population, had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vast majority of those individuals are over age 18, and more than 57% of adults over age 18 in the United States have been vaccinated. Rates of infection, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 have all plummeted among the vaccinated population.
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Reduces Infections in Cirrhosis Patients

64.8 percent reduction in COVID-19 infections seen 28 days after receipt of first dose of mRNA vaccine. MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Although the immune response is slow and the level of protection against infection is modest, mRNA vaccine reduces COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths in patients with cirrhosis, according to a study published online July 13 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

