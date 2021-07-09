Getting vaccinated can be scary, but it’s critical to getting back to normal
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was approved for use in American adolescents age 16 and older on Dec. 11. It was approved in May for use in those 12 to 15. Since its approval, more than 2.5 million adolescents have received their first vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, making up about a quarter of all new vaccinations — a percentage experts hope will continue to rise through the rest of this year and help us reach the country’s 70 percent vaccination goal.www.santafenewmexican.com
