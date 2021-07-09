Cartwright announces $3.8M for Children’s Service Center

Cartwright

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright has announced that Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley (CSC) has received a $3,811,484 million first-time grant award through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Cartwright, D-Moosic, said SAMSHA is an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), whose mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America’s communities.

Cartwright said currently there are no Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHC) serving Luzerne and Wyoming Counties in Northeastern Pennsylvania, where people have suffered emotional turmoil from economic hardship and inter-generational poverty for decades.

Cartwright said this is reflected in regional statistics of diseases of despair, like addiction, overdose and suicidal ideations. CSC’s approved application and award grant will give them the ability to serve and make a positive impact on the lives of many children, teens and adults with serious cases of mental illness, emotional disturbance and substance use disorders.

“Mental health illnesses are often unseen and difficult to understand,” Cartwright said. “That’s why we need to ensure resources for our kids’ mental health and well-being are as accessible as possible.”

Cartwright said the funding will provide support for kids and their families so they do not have to deal with mental health struggles alone.

“The Children’s Service Center is proud to receive this grant and we will spend the next several months organizing under CCBHC criteria,” said Mike Hopkins, President and CEO of the Children’s Service Center. “This two-year grant allows us the time necessary to become a fully certified CCBHC or, as it is known in PA, an Integrated Community Wellness Center (ICWC).”

Hopkins said CSC has several of the programs required to become a CCBHC already in place — several have been running for decades.

“We also have established relationships that will serve us well in this process,” Hopkins said. “I believe in CSC’s readiness to implement this model of care and improve on the integrated care available to those we serve in Northeastern and North Central PA,”

Hopkins went on to say that CSC currently offers a model of care that includes behavioral health, primary care, pharmaceutical and soon will be adding a lab — all in an effort to offer one stop, integrated care for our clients.

“We are excited by the opportunity and challenge of adding over 60 new staff to the 475 existing staff working every day to improve the overall health and well-being of those we serve and we thank Congressman Matt Cartwright and Senator Bob Casey for their interest in and tremendous support of our effort,” Hopkins said.