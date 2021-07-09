Main Street Snack Attack off to good start

The Main Street Snack Attack convenience store is off to a good start, said co-owner Chad Briggs, seen with wife Melissa, left. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The Main Street Snack Attack convenience store is off to a good start, said Chad Briggs. He and his wife Melissa are partners in the business that opened on June 1 at 62 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre. “We’ve actually been able to turn a profit in our first month,” Chad Briggs said Thursday. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and sells cold drinks, candy, snacks, CBD and vape products and Dippin’ Dots ice cream. It also has skill games and an ATM. Briggs said he will soon have Pennsylvania Lottery games available. — Jerry Lynott