FDA narrows recommended use of new Alzheimer's drug

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON -- The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday limited the recommended use of a new Alzheimer's drug to patients with mild cognitive impairment or early dementia from the disease -- a big change from the original label that included everyone with the illness. The revised label clarifies that Aduhelm,...

www.arkansasonline.com

