Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes-Barre woman sentenced in federal court for straw purchase of pistol

Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GAGDc_0arn2TER00 SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre woman was placed on probation for her guilty plea to a straw purchase of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion sentenced Crystal Hughes of Wilkes-Barre to one-year probation. Hughes, 37, made a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer on April 30, 2020 in order to purchase a pistol. Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler Thursday said the false statement related to the fact that Hughes was not buying the gun for herself, but for another person. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Kingston Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan prosecuted the case under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime. — Staff Report

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
446K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Scranton, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Buchanan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straw Purchase#Firearms#Federal Court#Crystal Hughes#Kingston Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Hughestown, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Event raises funds for Hughestown K-9 officer

HUGHESTOWN — If all goes as planned, a German Shepherd in training will take his place as a K-9 on the Hughestown police force early next year. K-9 Jax, assigned to patrolman Gilbert Diaz, will be trained on such things as narcotic detection and community patrolling. But it is estimated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy