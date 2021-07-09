Wilkes-Barre woman sentenced in federal court for straw purchase of pistol

SCRANTON — A Wilkes-Barre woman was placed on probation for her guilty plea to a straw purchase of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion sentenced Crystal Hughes of Wilkes-Barre to one-year probation. Hughes, 37, made a false statement to a federally licensed firearms dealer on April 30, 2020 in order to purchase a pistol. Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Bruce Brandler Thursday said the false statement related to the fact that Hughes was not buying the gun for herself, but for another person. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Kingston Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney James Buchanan prosecuted the case under the Project Safe Neighborhoods program to reduce violent crime. — Staff Report