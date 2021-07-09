Rehoboth’s Clear Space decision a travesty

I am totally embarrassed at the decisions being made by the City of Rehoboth Commissioners. You appear to be doing everything possible to prevent a theatre, an educational arts/theatre program to remain in Rehoboth Beach. Who wouldn’t want a theater in town, where a group of talented individuals bring clientele, customers, business, money and joy into Rehoboth Beach? Have you not considered all of the restaurants, bars and businesses that will be impacted by the loss of foot traffic and boost to the economy…before and after a show? Not to mention bringing culture and notoriety to our great town?