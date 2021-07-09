Blues at the farm
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
NEPA native Mike Miz, who recently made a splash with a single being featured by ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine, is seen at the Briggs Farm Blues Festival in Nescopeck, where he performed on Thursday night. The three-day blues festival is underway this week, featuring nationally-known blues artists like Shemekia Copeland, Ana Popovic, The Campbell Brothers and others. According to the festival’s website, tickets are still available at the gate. For more information, visit www.briggsfarm.com.
Comments / 0