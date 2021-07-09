Blues at the farm

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Will Beekman, ASM Global General Manager of Mohegan Sun Arena, Monday said this Friday is the night everyone has been we’ve been waiting for. “On July 23rd, we are officially back,” Beekman said. “We are a better, stronger, safer venue for having gone through what we’ve gone through, but we are putting that behind us. It’s time to move on. It’s time to go live again.”