Mortgage rates decline to lowest level in months

Arkansas Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-term bond yields are unexpectedly falling, pushing mortgage rates down to February lows. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.9% this week. It was 2.98% a week ago and 3.03% a year ago. The 30-year fixed rate has remained below 3% six of the past seven weeks.

