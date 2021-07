Square Enix has announced Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile for iOS and Android mobile devices. The Japanese company does not forget the twentieth anniversary of one of the most important manganime in the history of the shonen in general; one of the most successful published under his publishing label (Shonen Gangan) in particular. With the promise to offer more information this winter, At the moment we can only settle for the trailer that you can see at the beginning of this news. No further details have come out at the moment.