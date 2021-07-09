Marvel’s What If? Trailer Breakdown and MCU Easter Eggs Explained

The introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows for multitudes of scenarios that can play out in any way, shape, or form. What if Tony Stark never had to become Iron Man? What if Black Panther’s T’challa was a Ravager, allowing the late Chadwick Boseman to play around in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe? What if Marvel Studios finally gave the world Marvel Zombies, and didn’t need to worry about an MPAA rating? All of these questions, and more, are about to be answered in the liberating new Disney+ series, aptly entitled, Marvel Studios’ What If…?