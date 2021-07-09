Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel’s What If? Trailer Breakdown and MCU Easter Eggs Explained

By Jim Dandeneau
Den of Geek
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLost in the shuffle of Marvel’s live action TV slate and its implications for the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe (like DOOM being the secret bad guy of Loki CHANGE MY MIND) is the impending release of Marvel’s first animated series. What If…? follows the theme of the comic of the same name, which explores far-fetched alternate versions of big moments in Marvel history. As you can see from the show’s new trailer, things get very weird when you start messing with the sacred timeline.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Dan Abnett
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Chris Claremont
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Easter Eggs#Mcu#Marvel Zombies#Wakanda#Iron Man#Asian#Guardians Marvel#Ravager
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Arrives, Disney+ Announces Summer Release Date

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer for Marvel's What If...?, the new animated series that reimagines how major events could have played out differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new poster has also been released which features the tagline, "One question changes everything." The new trailer, which features the actual actors from the MCU reprising their roles by doing voiceovers for the series, can be watched below.
MoviesPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

‘Black Widow’: Every Marvel Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for Black Widow. Black Widow was supposed to open in theaters over a year ago. It’s set about four years before that, because it takes place in between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. Now it’s finally coming out in 2021, after three televisions shows that were intended to take place after it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MoviesComicBook

Andy Serkis Teases MCU Return In Marvel's What If?

While certain high-profile Marvel stars won't be back for Marvel's What If…? it sounds like one of Marvel Studios' villainous actors is set to make his return. Andy Serkis, who played Ulysses Klaue in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Black Panther, shared the poster for Marvel's What If…? Disney+ series via Instagram. With the poster, Serkis teased, "GUESS WHO’S BACK?!? One question changes everything." Serkis is presumably voicing Klaue in the series. But for which episode? Given his connection to Black Panther and Wakanda, the most obvious answer would be on the episodes involving characters from the Black Panther family.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Super Cool New Trailer for Marvel's WHAT IF...? Animated Series

Marvel has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming animated series Marvel’s What If…? and this series is going to have a lot of fun playing around in the multiverse! The trailer here features a ton of exciting new footage from the series, giving us our best look yet at what we can expect from the alternate MCU stories that it’s going to tell. It’s exciting stuff and I can’t wait to watch this show! I was especially happy to see Howard The Duck pop up in the trailer!
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's What If...? Trailer Reveals Disney+ Premiere Date

With the Loki finale set for next week, and Black Widow finally arriving in theaters this weekend, Marvel fans are gearing up for the next chapter in the ever-evolving Marvel Cinematic Universe. That happens to be What If...?, an animated anthology series that features scenarios from alternate realities, such as Peggy Carter getting the super soldier serum or T'Challa becoming Star-Lord. We have known about the series for quite a while now, but the debut of the trailer on Thursday has revealed a ton of new footage, as well as the official premiere date.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The MCU's What If...? Trailer Has Wild Takes For Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, The Avengers And Even Marvel Zombies

The introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe allows for multitudes of scenarios that can play out in any way, shape, or form. What if Tony Stark never had to become Iron Man? What if Black Panther’s T’challa was a Ravager, allowing the late Chadwick Boseman to play around in the Guardians of the Galaxy universe? What if Marvel Studios finally gave the world Marvel Zombies, and didn’t need to worry about an MPAA rating? All of these questions, and more, are about to be answered in the liberating new Disney+ series, aptly entitled, Marvel Studios’ What If…?
TV Series/Film

7 ‘Loki’ Episode 6 Easter Eggs and What They Could Mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The Loki finale has arrived, and there’s plenty for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to talk about. Not only do we have confirmation that the series will continue with a second season, but we have the perfect set-up for what’s to come in the MCU. Whether you were immensely satisfied with the culmination of Loki’s journey or had a hard time connecting with the God of Mischief due to his deceptive deeds, you’re probably still interested in some Easter eggs throughout the episode. So let’s dig into the Loki episode 6 Easter eggs.
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Loki Episode 5 Recap: From Throg to Thanos Copter, Explaining the 10 Easter Eggs Marvel Fans Discovered in Tom Hiddleston’s Series (SPOILER ALERT)

If you haven’t watched the new episode of Loki, then what are you waiting for? The fifth episode of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ongoing Disney+ series has dropped and it is one action-packed outing, with plenty of laughs, surprises, twists, poignant moments and one sad demise. Also lots of Lokis and lots of Easter Eggs. Loki, directed by Kate Herron, stars Tom Hiddleston in the lead, along with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, and Richard E Grant in the cast as well. Loki Episode 5 Ending Explained: Decoding the Major Character Death and the Final Reveal in the Trippiest Outing of Tom Hiddleston’s Marvel Series.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Marvel’s Loki Episode 6: MCU Easter Eggs and Comics References

This article contains Loki episode 6 spoilers, and potential spoilers for the wider MCU. The Loki season finale (and thanks to the mid-credits scene we know it’s a “season finale” not a “series finale,” thank Odin) is here, and it’s got bigger ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe than we ever could have imagined. Loki episode 6 may be light on Marvel Comics Easter eggs (and after last week’s egg-fest, don’t get greedy!), but it’s BIG on characters and concepts that we’ll be dealing with and talking about for years to come.
TV Seriesgamingideology.com

Marvel’s What If…? trailer teases the nascent Marvel Multiverse

Are you ready to dive into some of the biggest questions in Marvel? What if Killmonger ruled Wakanda? What if Peggy Carter took the Super Soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers? What would Guardians of the Galaxy be like with T’Challa as leader? In the first trailer of the Marvel Studios animated series What if…?, get ready to explore the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe like never before. Check it out below along with the new poster…
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

Latest Episode Of ‘Loki’ Has Some Major Marvel Easter Eggs

We also see Nathaniel Richards’ company Qeng Enterprises. In case you didn’t know who that is, that’s Kang the Conqueror, who has long been rumored to star in the Marvel series. It’s uncertain if he’ll make an appearance in the next episode, but his official debut is set to be in next year’s Ant-Man 3.
Moviesnowdecatur.com

Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ looks at alternate universes in the MCU [TRAILER]

Marvel Studios has started to explore the idea of the multiverse with Loki and we know they will continue that in the next Doctor Strange film. In their new series “What If…?” they will look at the possibilities if things happened differently in certain scenarios. While these episodes will have no affect on the current MCU and will be fun to what could’ve been.

Comments / 0

Community Policy