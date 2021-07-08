NBA DFS Showdown Preview: Suns vs. Bucks, Game 2

When Clifford Geertz — the Pistol Pete of anthropology — said that “culture is the story we tell ourselves about ourselves,” he was probably talking about the NBA. More than any other sports league, the NBA has embraced the pulp of self-mytholization — the games are episodes in a sprawling never-ending epic. LeBron James isn’t just a player — he’s a hero battling against history and the eroding effects of time itself. It’s not enough that Kevin Durant is a kinda moody guy who happens to be the greatest scorer anybody has ever seen; he has to be infused with pathos and meaning as deep and indelible as the Chesapeake Bay. Log onto Twitter on any given night and witness the bacchanalia of agenda-pushing and pack-smoking. In the NBA, there is no story beyond the narrative.