Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Teaching This Fall With the ‘Pedagogy of Healing’: The Key Podcast

By Doug Lederman
Inside Higher Ed
 11 days ago

Many colleges may be returning to their physical campuses and classrooms this fall, but that doesn't mean students or instructors are ready for a return to "normal." In this week's episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed's news and analysis podcast, Pima Community College's Mays Imad looks back at what students and instructors experienced during the past year and ahead at how they can prepare to teach, learn and support each other this fall.

www.insidehighered.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedagogy#Inside Higher Ed#The Key Podcast#Pima Community College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Podcast
Related
Public HealthInside Higher Ed

Lost Handshakes, Eye Contact and Flow State of Learning

Most people who had a virtual birthday party or did virtual dating in the last year can attest that some things just weren’t the same during the pandemic. That was true in higher education -- and often for many of the same reasons. The eye contact and handshakes that are a regular part of teaching and learning in a face-to-face classroom were lost, which made the climb to the summit more challenging for many students. As a consequence of those losses, we may have even suppressed one of the most exciting and energizing parts of learning -- the entry into “flow state.” In the wake of this crisis, we may be able to give those lost benefits back to our students -- and in a variety of ways that foster learning.
AgricultureTimes and Democrat

Ocean health: Research, teaching and outreach in S.C. play key roles

Ocean health is a growing concern — and for good reason. Oceans cover over 70% of the Earth’s surface and produces more than half the world’s oxygen. They are home to more than 238,000 identified marine species and potentially hundreds of thousands yet undiscovered. At Clemson University, research, teaching and...
Societyphennd.org

Podcast: The Key with Inside Higher Ed: Race, Leadership and Engaging with contrary Viewpoints

Listening to alternative points of view isn’t a particularly favored activity in many corners of society these days. But it remains one of the best ways – perhaps one of the only ways – of bridging the many divides (racial, economic, cultural) currently afflicting many aspects of our world. So argues Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond and author of I Had No Idea You Were Black: Navigating Race on the Road to Leadership (Clyde Hill Publishing).
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

Students have offered mixed assessments of their learning experiences during the pandemic year. Many of them have complained about the lack of interaction with peers and professors in virtual environments, but appreciated the flexibility they gained in when and how they learned. With many colleges planning a significant if not...
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Three Professors Earn Digital Pedagogy Fellowships

Three Hamilton professors are enhancing their teaching with digital capabilities thanks to Innovations in Digital Pedagogy Fellowships awarded by Library Information Technology Services (LITS). Begun in 2019, the fellowship program supports faculty interested in spending the academic year collaborating with LITS professionals to create and implement new assignments or teaching...
Technologylps.org

Teaching with Tech

Lincoln Public Schools believes technology extends the ability to establish, explore, and enhance connections that support learning essential to achievement, and increase productivity essential for greater effectiveness. The goals of the LPS CLASS Plan (approved by the Board of Education in 2015) are:. Student Learning: Improve learning for all students...
KidsADDitude

“Teaching Preteen Independence Without Hovering” [podcast episode #116]

Listen to “Teaching Preteen Independence Without Hovering” with Peg Dawson, Ed.D. Click the play button below to listen in your browser. Mobile users can open this episode in: Apple Podcasts; Google Podcasts; Stitcher; Spotify; iHeartRADIO. *Slides not available for this episode. Add ADDitude’s ADHD Experts Podcast to your podcasts app:...
WorkoutsRecorder

Fire+Embers Yoga School in Turners Falls hopes to heal community with free outdoor yoga

TURNERS FALLS — Given the mental and physical toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken, yoga instructor Mishel Ixchel believes yoga may be an invaluable, even lifesaving remedy. As the owner and primary instructor at Fire+Embers Yoga School at 142 Second St., Ixchel felt a duty to give back to her community in the way she knows best. In conjunction with the Montague Parks & Recreation Department, Ixchel has arranged free weekly yoga classes on Sunday mornings in Unity Park. She said this commitment was inspired by a desire to make yoga more accessible to everybody, regardless of fitness, skill level or economic status.
Kenosha, WIcarthage.edu

Teaching Commons announces new Wagner Teaching Fellows

Professor David Garcia, and Professor Jun Wang have been selected as Wagner Teaching Fellows for 2021-2023. Fellows will engage in a two-year affiliation with the Teaching Commons that will include inquiry and exploration of new pedagogical practices, implementation and evaluation of new practices in their classes, and sharing of new knowledge with colleagues.
EducationInside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Academic Cheating: Are We Asking the Right Questions?. In recent months we have frequently seen reports of cheating among students at colleges, universities and even military academies. Is this entirely the fault of students or are faculty contributing to the problem by emphasizing rote memory of facts, figures and formulas?
CollegesInside Higher Ed

Reverse Culture Shock, a Missing Piece of the Campus Puzzle

The pandemic has affected just about every aspect of college operation, but its impact on education abroad has been most palpable. When COVID-19 hit early in 2020, international travel halted and national borders closed, campuses emptied and study abroad programs were called off. Now, as vaccines have become available and...
Smithfield, RIbryant.edu

Fall 2021 Semester: Key Dates Reminder for New and Returning Students

The Bryant community is looking forward to welcoming new and returning students to campus for the University’s 2021-2022 academic year. For reference and planning, key dates to keep in mind include: August 27-September 1, the 4MILE (Multicultural and International Leadership Experience) program; Wednesday, September 1, move-in for first-year students; Saturday through Sunday, September 4 and 5, move-in for returning students; and Tuesday, September 7, when undergraduate day and evening classes begin. Save the date for Family and Friends Weekend, October 15-17, with further details to be announced later this summer. The full academic calendar for 2021-2022 is online.
Books & LiteratureInside Higher Ed

Rethinking Success in Storytelling

Earlier this week, my friend and storyteller extraordinaire Andy Fuller laid out the need for higher education to invest in more emotive communications efforts. The case for more storytelling in higher education is fairly straightforward: higher education faces a perception problem, and facts alone have not been, and are unlikely to be, enough to change that perception. But little about the actual process of storytelling, to say nothing of its larger purpose of changing perception, is similarly easy.
MusicAmadhia

Deep Aztec, “Healing Frequencies”

There’s an effortless swag contained within Deep Aztec’s debut album, Healing Frequencies. The Cape Town-by-way-of-London artist’s music is transcontinental and cosmopolitan, full of lush and tranquil grooves. While the term “ambient house” could be used as a dismissive term in some contexts, here its usage is unabashedly positive. Healing Frequencies never outright demands attention; rather, its suave approach imprints itself on the unconscious, making the listener appreciate its qualities that much more. This is a perfect soundtrack for post-lockdown revelry; songs like “I’ve Found U” and “Polygon Disco” are tailor made for cookouts, patios, and open-air clubs.
Delray Beach, FLyourdelrayboca.com

All Healing Is Local

I don’t think I’m alone. A lot of people love you— but that’s why we worry. We have a lot to lose if you are not healthy. You mean everything to us. But there’s a path forward. There’s a road we can go down. But it requires a choice and...
New York City, NYmcny.edu

TEACH Grant

Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) Grants are available to some graduate students pursuing a career in teaching a high need subject area such as math, reading specialist, science, etc. If you meet all program and eligibility requirements, you may receive a grant up to $4,000 with the opportunity to reapply each year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy