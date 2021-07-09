Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for July 9, 2021

By Katrina Ang
Posted by 
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WTI crude oil recently fell through a rising trend line support and is pulling up for a retest. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where sellers are waiting. The 50% level lines up with the broken trend line to add to its strength as resistance, along with the dynamic inflection points at the moving averages. If these are enough to keep gains in check, crude oil could slump back to the swing low at $70.81 per barrel or lower.

fxdailyreport.com

Comments / 0

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

9
Followers
2K+
Post
302
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wti Oil#Wti Crude#Crude Oil Price#Price Analysis#Sma#Stochastic#Rsi#Baker Hughes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Energy Industryresilience.org

Has OPEC finally won the war against shale oil?

I have maintained for the past six years that a key goal of OPEC has been to so demoralize investors in shale oil that they stop sending money to the companies that drill for it. As I’ve written previously, I believe that OPEC’s contest with the shale oil industry is “part of a broader strategy meant to maximize Saudi revenues as production in the kingdom hovers at an all-time high over the next decade before beginning a decline.” It now appears that OPEC may have finally won its war against shale.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Price Projections on the Rise

Articles about jumping oil prices and a court filing by a refiner appear to have resonated last week among Rigzone’s downstream readers. Below are summaries of some last week’s top downstream-related articles in terms of page views. In its short-term energy outlook (STEO) for July, the U.S. Energy Information Administration...
Energy IndustryFXStreet.com

WTI drops and pops in the open on OPEC news

WTI starts the day off indecisive in thin trade following weekend news. OPEC+ agreed to gradually add more oil supplies to the market. Oil prices start out volatile with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropping and popping in the open following weekend news. WTI is currently trading flat again at $71.40,...
Energy IndustryNBC New York

OPEC+ Oil Deal Sends Prices Lower — and This Could Be a Buying Opportunity

OPEC+ reached a deal on Sunday to phase out 5.8 million barrels per day of oil production cuts by September 2022. "I think they decided that having a deal was better than no deal and if they didn't have a deal, they would be left to their own devices and we could really see a free for all on increasing production," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNBC.
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Top Oil Producers Agree On Modest Output Boost From August

The world's leading oil producers agreed on Sunday to continue to modestly boost output from August reaching a compromise after the United Arab Emirates blocked a deal earlier this month. An OPEC+ meeting decided to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August to help fuel...
Energy Industryinvezz.com

Here’s what the OPEC+ agreement means for crude oil price

OPEC+ reached an agreement to increase oil production by 400,000 bpd monthly from August. Production baseline for UAE has increased to 3.5 million bpd even though it has still raised complaints. Crude oil price is on a decline amid uncertainty on whether increased supply will dampen prices. Crude oil price...
Industrykitco.com

Price pressure on gold, silver as greenback gains, crude oil drops

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Monday, with silver prices hitting...
Trafficdailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bounces from Major Support Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell during the trading session on Friday, reaching down towards the $70 level which is a large, round, psychologically significant level and will attract a lot of attention. Furthermore, we have already tested it for support previously, and the 50-day EMA is reaching towards that level as well. This is a market that should continue to see plenty of choppy behavior, but if we can break above the top of the hammer for the session, that is a very strong sign.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Forecast: Oil Plunges into Critical Support- WTI Levels

Crude Oil Technical Forecast: WTI Weekly Trade Levels. WTI reversal accelerates into weekly open- critical uptrend support in focus. New to Oil Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Oil-Beginners Guide. Oil prices plunged more than 6% into the open of the week with WTI poised for the...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD recaptures 200-DMA amid falling WTI prices, risk-aversion

USD/CAD hits fresh three-month highs near 1.2650. Risk-off mood amid covid woes boosts DXY, OPEC+ deal knocks off WTI. The loonie recaptures 200-DMA, further upside remains in the offing. USD/CAD is flirting with three-month highs near the midpoint of the 1.2600 level, as the bulls remain unstoppable amid three consecutive...
Trafficoffshore-technology.com

Crude oil price drops more than $1 after OPEC+ agrees to hike output

Global crude oil prices have dropped more than $1 a barrel, after the OPEC+ group agreed to boost output, ending a dispute between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Brent crude oil price fell by $1.08 or 1.5% to reach $72.51 a barrel, having declined almost 3% last week, reported Reuters.
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal

Crude oil prices little-changed as OPEC+ strikes output increase deal. Supply rise implications seemingly offset by structural stability promise. Risk-off sentiment swing may bring pressure, chart setup favors losses. Crude oil prices shrugged as OPEC+ officials managed to overcome weeks of acrimony and agree on a joint plan to boost...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Oil tumbles after OPEC ends production cuts as Delta variant spreads

Oil prices tumbled Monday after OPEC said it would end pandemic-related production cuts next month, just as a more contagious coronavirus variant threatens to send economies back into lockdown. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. crude benchmark, plunged 8 percent to settle in New York at $65.79 a barrel. Less than...
Trafficetftrends.com

Crude ETFs Plummet as Oil Drops More than 8%

With stocks and index ETFs tumbling on Monday amid exploding volatility, crude oil futures and ETFs are also under pressure. U.S. Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures sank below $70 per barrel on Monday for the first time in over a month as OPEC and its allies agreed to raise output.

Comments / 0

Community Policy