WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for July 9, 2021

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell during the trading session on Friday, reaching down towards the $70 level which is a large, round, psychologically significant level and will attract a lot of attention. Furthermore, we have already tested it for support previously, and the 50-day EMA is reaching towards that level as well. This is a market that should continue to see plenty of choppy behavior, but if we can break above the top of the hammer for the session, that is a very strong sign.