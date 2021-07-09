WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for July 9, 2021
WTI crude oil recently fell through a rising trend line support and is pulling up for a retest. Applying the Fibonacci retracement tool shows where sellers are waiting. The 50% level lines up with the broken trend line to add to its strength as resistance, along with the dynamic inflection points at the moving averages. If these are enough to keep gains in check, crude oil could slump back to the swing low at $70.81 per barrel or lower.fxdailyreport.com
