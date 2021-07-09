Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Marvel Sets ‘What If…?’ Release Date With New Trailer

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marvel Cinematic Universe gets its first animated series this summer when What If...? debuts on Disney+. Inspired by the long-running Marvel comic book of the same name, the show imagines alternate realities and storylines inspired by famous events in the history of the MCU. These imaginary tales are narrated and overseen by The Watcher, the same Marvel character who appeared in the What If...? comics. On the show, he’s voiced by Jeffrey Wright.

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Michael Rooker
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Paul Bettany
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comic#Marvel Zombies#The Watcher#T Challa#Star Lord#Yondu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Disney
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Moviesleedaily.com

Iron Man in Iron Man 4 Release Date, Plot, Cast

Fans are eagerly waiting for Iron Man 4. Iron Man is a superhero movie that originated in the United States. It is based on the Marvel Comics character “Iron Man!”. Jon Favreau is the director of the first two parts of the movie, whereas Shane Black is the director of the third part of the movie. According to the sources, Iron man 4 continued by one of them.
TV SeriesInside the Magic

Marvel Quietly Recasts Captain Marvel and Doctor Strange in New Project

The Marvel Universe continues to grow. With new films and what seems like an endless amount of upcoming television series, Marvel Studios really are putting their money where their mouth is and giving fans what they want. This week alone sees the continuation of Kate Herron’s and Michael Waldron’s Loki, the release of Cate Shortland’s Black Widow (2021), and also the first look at the studios’ ambitious new animated project.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

LEGO Reveals New Marvel Studios What If…? Captain Carter Set

Marvel fans are still a month away from the animated multiverse stories of Marvel Studios What If…?. Fans will get to dive into different worlds and see legendary superhero events unfold in a new light. LEGO is one of the first companies to show interest in the What If…? stories with some pretty great upcoming LEGO sets. We have already seen the story of Tony Stark on the planet of Sakaar in block form and know it's time to check out Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The story unfolds differently this time as Peggy Carter takes on the mantle of Captain America to become Captain Carter.
TV SeriesIGN

Marvel Studios' What If...? - Official Trailer

Enter the multiverse of unlimited possibilities. Watch the exciting trailer for Marvel Studios' first animated series, What If...? "What If... ?" features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T'Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist. What If...? starts streaming August 11, 2021, with new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The craziest Marvel movie? All about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder count on the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to the life of God of Thunder, but with a special twist. The Asgardian’s bride will be worthy to lift the mighty hammer Mjolnir and you will get the powers of the hero. Some even mention that she will be even more powerful than himself. Thor. Another unique aspect of the film is the participation of characters such as Gorr The God Butcher y Zeus, played by Christian Bale y Russell Crowe.
MoviesInside the Magic

There’s a Brand New MCU Timeline

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Infinity Saga has officially ended and Phase 4 is well underway — both with Disney+ series like WandaVision and (finally) films like Black Widow (2021) — the Disney+ streaming platform has revealed a brand new MCU timeline. Since the first season of Loki ended...
TV Serieswashingtonnewsday.com

What Marvel TV Shows Will Air on Disney+ After ‘Loki’?

What Marvel TV Shows Will Air on Disney+ After ‘Loki’?. Since the beginning of 2021, MCU TV programs have been pouring in thick and fast. Fans have had a taste of what Phase Four will have to offer, from WandaVision to Loki. WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, was...
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Plus Reveals New Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has expanded onto television, the timeline is only set to become that little bit more crammed and a whole lot more convoluted, especially with the Season 1 finale of Loki officially ushering in the multiverse era, where anything and everything can happen literally anywhere across time and space.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
TV SeriesComicBook

Why the Loki Finale Doesn’t End With a Traditional Marvel Post-Credits Scene

Loki will return in Season 2. That reveal ending Episode 6 of the Marvel Studios series, "For All Time. Always," is a twist on a tradition: a text title card trailing the credits of a Marvel feature film, typically declaring characters like Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will return elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unlike preceding Disney+ series WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which end their respective blockbuster finales with post-credits scenes teeing up forthcoming projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Armor Wars, Episode 6 of Loki forgoes a traditional tag scene for a stamped Season 2 announcement.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Composer Reveals Deleted Scene With More Frog Of Thunder

Fan service has always been an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Loki boasted no shortage of that in Episode 5. Creator and lead writer Michael Waldron revealed that there were no limitations placed on him by the studio as to what he could or couldn’t reference, and he clearly went for broke.
MoviesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

The Live-Action ‘Little Mermaid’ Revealed In First Set Photo

She is almost ready to be part of your world. (Again.) Shooting has officially wrapped on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The film stars Javier Bardem as King Triton, Melissa McCarthy as the sea witch Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, and Halle Bailey as Ariel, the Little Mermaid.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’: Jonathan Majors Plays Coy On Kang’s Role

Jonathan Majors played coy on his role as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Last Fall, Jonathan Majors signed on as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the upcoming film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The actor, known for his Emmy-nominated performance in HBO’s Lovecraft Country will play Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming film, and given recent events in the MCU, fans are certainly in for something intriguing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy