Marvel Sets ‘What If…?’ Release Date With New Trailer

Marvel fans are still a month away from the animated multiverse stories of Marvel Studios What If…?. Fans will get to dive into different worlds and see legendary superhero events unfold in a new light. LEGO is one of the first companies to show interest in the What If…? stories with some pretty great upcoming LEGO sets. We have already seen the story of Tony Stark on the planet of Sakaar in block form and know it's time to check out Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter. The story unfolds differently this time as Peggy Carter takes on the mantle of Captain America to become Captain Carter.