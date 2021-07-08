Parents can decide if they want their kids to be held back in school this year — but must do so by July 15
Parents who are concerned their children lost out on learning thanks to the COVID pandemic have until July 15 to decide whether their kids should repeat a grade. Legislation signed into law June 30 allows parents and students over 18 to decide for themselves whether they or their kids should repeat their 2020-21 grade. In other years, the decision to hold students back is made by school officials and teachers.www.mcall.com
