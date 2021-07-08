Parents can decide if they want their kids to be held back in school this year — but must do so by July 15

Over the last several months, I have heard numerous individuals express the desire for life to return back to normal. Last year was an extremely difficult year for many of us and we simply want life to be normal again. However, I wonder exactly what “normal” will be in the future. We live in a time in which one significant world event can immediately restructure our daily lives and disrupt what we consider to be normal. The attack on the Twin Towers, and one individual attempting to ignite a shoe bomb, dramatically changed the way we travel. We now endure long screening lines, are forced to limit the amount of liquids we take on a plane, and constantly worry if we left anything in our backpack the TSA agents would consider to be dangerous. Those events dramatically changed our perception of what normal air travel would be. These changes proved not to be temporary but now seem to be a permanent fixture in our lives.