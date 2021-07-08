Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northampton, PA

Parents can decide if they want their kids to be held back in school this year — but must do so by July 15

By Michelle Merlin
Allentown Morning Call
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParents who are concerned their children lost out on learning thanks to the COVID pandemic have until July 15 to decide whether their kids should repeat a grade. Legislation signed into law June 30 allows parents and students over 18 to decide for themselves whether they or their kids should repeat their 2020-21 grade. In other years, the decision to hold students back is made by school officials and teachers.

www.mcall.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northampton, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Home, PA
City
Northampton, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#School Districts#Charter Schools#Elementary Schools#Covid#Department Of Education#Bethlehem Area#Intermediate Units
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationPosted by
KATC News

Parents of eligible students urged to apply for P-EBT ahead of school year

Parents who qualify for P-EBT program for their children are asked to apply in anticipation of federal approval for this school year. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and Department of Education are requesting that parent who qualify for, but do not currently receive, free or reduced-price lunches to apply for those benefits with their schools or school districts by Friday, July 30, 2021 in anticipation of federal approval of Louisiana’s Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) program.
Laredo, TXkgns.tv

TEA: Parents must send students to school for in-person instruction

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the Texas Education Agency, parents are required to send their children to campus for in-person instruction this school year. As of today, UISD says they have not been approved to provide other options — like a hybrid model or virtual classes. The school district...
Charleroi, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi OKs students’ return in back-to-school plan

The Charleroi Area School District is ready to welcome students back to class next month. During a business meeting Tuesday, school board directors approved a reopening plan that will allow students to be in classrooms with their peers and teachers five days each week. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the district...
Natchez, MSNatchez Democrat

NASD to requires all students to wear masks upcoming school year

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District officials plan for in person learning to resume at its fullest during the 2021-2022 school year with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. NASD Public Relations Director Tony Fields said students at all grade levels will be required to wear masks and in person learning...
York County, PAYork Dispatch Online

Pandemic lessons: Some York County parents are holding their children back for the 2021-22 school year

At least 10 York County parents elected to have their students repeat the previous school year through a new law Gov. Tom Wolf signed in June. Wolf signed Act 66 of 2021 into law on June 30, allowing students to repeat their grade level from the 2020-21 school year, even if the student met the requirements to move onto the next grade level, to make up for learning losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee Statenewstalk987.com

Guidelines for East Tennessee Schools During 2021-22 School Year

Schools across East Tennessee are announcing new health guidelines ahead of the 2021-22 school year. Clinton City School officials said the district plans to return operations for the 2021-22 school year. The school will continue comprehensive cleaning and disinfecting routines in all buildings. Schools in the district will not mandate masks or vaccinations for students or employees.
EducationRoll Call Online

Kids need schools open. So does the economy

The nation’s K-12 schools and the education of our children have long been seen as primarily the prerogative of local and state government. Thus, education, as an issue, usually gets minimal attention from the national media and even many on Capitol Hill see it as a secondary federal issue, best addressed outside Washington, D.C.
Hamblen County, TNCitizen Tribune

School Matters: Looking to the new school year

Over the last several months, I have heard numerous individuals express the desire for life to return back to normal. Last year was an extremely difficult year for many of us and we simply want life to be normal again. However, I wonder exactly what “normal” will be in the future. We live in a time in which one significant world event can immediately restructure our daily lives and disrupt what we consider to be normal. The attack on the Twin Towers, and one individual attempting to ignite a shoe bomb, dramatically changed the way we travel. We now endure long screening lines, are forced to limit the amount of liquids we take on a plane, and constantly worry if we left anything in our backpack the TSA agents would consider to be dangerous. Those events dramatically changed our perception of what normal air travel would be. These changes proved not to be temporary but now seem to be a permanent fixture in our lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy