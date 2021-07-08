Cancel
Which countries are on the travel green list and when will it next be reviewed?

By Greg Dickinson
Telegraph
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing on holiday abroad now depends on which list your destination falls under – with categories forming a "traffic light" system of green, amber and red. For all British travellers, holidays are allowed to visit a select group of "green" countries, without the need to quarantine. The Goverment is to change the system at the end of July to allow fully-vaccinated Briton to visit "amber" countries under the same rules.

