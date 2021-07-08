Which countries are on the travel green list and when will it next be reviewed?
Going on holiday abroad now depends on which list your destination falls under – with categories forming a "traffic light" system of green, amber and red. For all British travellers, holidays are allowed to visit a select group of "green" countries, without the need to quarantine. The Goverment is to change the system at the end of July to allow fully-vaccinated Briton to visit "amber" countries under the same rules.
