Do The Red Sox Have Playoff Caliber Pitching? // Sox Fans Aren’t Intense Anymore // Road Trip Recap – 7/8

 12 days ago

(00:00) Mazz and Matt McCarthy discussed where the Sox are at heading into the All-Star break, and whether the pitching is good enough to make a run. (12:13) Boston fans never second guess the manager anymore. (33:36) Mazz gave his thoughts on the west coast road trip.

MLBaudacy.com

J.D. Martinez says Gerrit Cole snubbed Red Sox players at All-Star Game

Gerrit Cole, for years, has been regarded as one of MLB’s top starting pitchers, winning two legs of the AL’s pitching Triple Crown in 2019 while finishing second to teammate Justin Verlander in that year’s Cy Young voting. But he’s never been a particularly inviting presence, as evidenced by his guarded nature in interviews and gruff, bordering on hostile mound demeanor (a trait Twins slugger Josh Donaldson knows all too well), even chewing out his own manager Aaron Boone when he tried to pull him from a start earlier this month.
MLBOver the Monster

The Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast: Recapping the Angels, previewing the Phillies

Welcome back to another episode of the Red Sox Pre-Cap Podcast, your spot on the Over The Monster Podcast Network to catch up on the series that was and preview the series coming up next on the schedule. In today’s show, we take a look back at the weekday series against the Los Angeles Angels and preview a three-game showdown against the Philadelphia Phillies in Fenway Park.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox Don’t Anticipate Marwin Gonzalez Injury ‘To Be IL Thing’

Marwin Gonzalez was pulled in Monday night’s series opener against the Los Angeles Angels, and is out of the lineup again for Game 2. The Boston Red Sox utility man had tightness in his right hamstring, and Danny Santana replaced him in left field. According to manager Alex Cora, the team doesn’t anticipate the injury to result in a stink in the injured list.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox at Angels lineup: One for the road?

The Red Sox look to leave California on a high note as they look to take the series against the Angels behind Eduardo Rodriguez (4:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). Unfortunately for Boston, Nate Eovaldi wasn’t able to outduel Shohei Ohtani in Tuesday night’s game, meaning the Sox are looking to escape Orange County with a winning record in a battle of pitchers who have struggled this year despite decent-to-good peripherals. E-Rod has started to turn his season around, going six scoreless innings against Oakland last time out, bringing his ERA down to 5.42—still a full two runs or so below FanGraphs’s FIPpy projections. Andrew Heaney, the Angels’ starter, comes into the game with a 5.40 ERA and underlying stats that suggest he’s about a single run better, which means the Sox are clearly going to win 4.4-3.4. Hooray!
MLBneworleanssun.com

Shohei Ohtani set to pitch, but maybe not hit, vs. Red Sox

Shohei Ohtani will be on the mound Tuesday when the Los Angeles Angels host the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif., but it's unlikely the two-way star will bat, too. Ohtani was in the batting order in nine of his previous 12...
MLBPosted by
WDEA AM 1370

Ohtani Pitches and Hits Angels Past Red Sox 5-3 [VIDEO]

In the battle of All-Star pitchers on Tuesday night, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels got the better of Boston's Nathan Eovaldi, as the Angels beat the Red Sox 5-3, as Ohtani held the Red Sox to just 5 hits over 7 innings. Eovaldi had just 1 tough inning,...
NFLSun-Journal

Red Sox have rare chance to pick an elite prospect in MLB draft

The 2021 Major League Baseball draft position for the Boston Red Sox is bittersweet – from the horrors of one experience come the spoils. After nosediving to a 24-36 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season – the fourth worst record in the majors – Boston gets the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, which begins Sunday.
MLBchatsports.com

A Red Sox fan’s rooting guide for the Home Run Derby

It is a very busy few days for baseball, and here at OTM most of our energy at the moment is focused on the draft. But pretty soon after that comes to a close, another big event is taking place in the Home Run Derby. A lot of people don’t really enjoy this event, and different strokes for different folks and all that, but it is one of my favorite baseball things each and every year. I especially love the new format with a bracket and also moving from an outs-based format to a time-based one.
MLBBoston Globe

The four Red Sox who have exceeded expectations and made this season a delight

There are so many pleasant surprises dotting the 2021 Red Sox roster that it’s probably more efficient to acknowledge the players who have produced exactly as expected than it is to tip a cap to every individual who has made helped make this season a pure, unexpected joy through 88 games and 54 victories.
MLBaudacy.com

This stat should give Red Sox fans reason to believe

This is the kind of miraculous Sox season that nobody could have seen coming and everyone wants to see continue. Well, now the stats back up the notion that the 2021 Red Sox could be playing well into into October. Yes, friends, to borrow some phrasing from The Wells Report,...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Don't worry, Sox fans - Bloom wants to wheel and deal this month

Of all the worries Red Sox fans might have over the next month, Chaim Bloom sitting out the trade deadline shouldn't be one of them. Since the Red Sox haven't opened their wallets as an organization since Bloom arrived in the fall of 2019, there's a narrative forming that they have no plans to spend between now and the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLBSentinel & Enterprise

Red Sox Notebook: Chris Sale to pitch one more simulated game before making rehab start

Chris Sale faces one more hurdle before he can pitch in a game again. The Red Sox ace actually pitched two simulated innings on Monday in Fort Myers — not Tuesday — and once again came out of it feeling good. The plan now is for Sale to face live hitters for two innings again this Saturday again in Fort Myers before likely heading out on a rehab start next week.
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush: Chris Sale will be built up as traditional starter

Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush isn’t completely certain what to expect and what Chris Sale’s contributions will look like when he inevitably returns some time after the All-Star break. The Red Sox ace hasn’t even pitched in a rehab start — which could happen as soon as next week — to see how he performs in game situations.
MLBDeadspin

So what are the Red Sox doing here?

It used to be that when the Yankees were good (which definitely isn’t the case now), not only did it piss everyone off, because YANKEES, but it was an indictment of the whole league. The Dodgers have taken that mantle for the most part, but seeing either team atop the standings, past or present, meant that they had an unfair advantage. How could anyone compete with that checking account? The whole system needs to be overhauled, so the thinking went when the Yanks were cruising to another division, as the Dodgers are now (though they’re not cruising at the moment).
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox vs. Phillies lineups: If it ain’t broke...

The Red Sox and Phillies move one game closer to the All-Star Break this afternoon at Fenway Park, with Boston back in the win column and looking for a streak behind Martín Pérez (4:10 p.m., NESN). Pérez has been much better than (I) expected this year, and he can push...

