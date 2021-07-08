Do The Red Sox Have Playoff Caliber Pitching? // Sox Fans Aren’t Intense Anymore // Road Trip Recap – 7/8

The Red Sox look to leave California on a high note as they look to take the series against the Angels behind Eduardo Rodriguez (4:07 p.m., NESN, MLBN out-of-market). Unfortunately for Boston, Nate Eovaldi wasn’t able to outduel Shohei Ohtani in Tuesday night’s game, meaning the Sox are looking to escape Orange County with a winning record in a battle of pitchers who have struggled this year despite decent-to-good peripherals. E-Rod has started to turn his season around, going six scoreless innings against Oakland last time out, bringing his ERA down to 5.42—still a full two runs or so below FanGraphs’s FIPpy projections. Andrew Heaney, the Angels’ starter, comes into the game with a 5.40 ERA and underlying stats that suggest he’s about a single run better, which means the Sox are clearly going to win 4.4-3.4. Hooray!