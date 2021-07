Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Microsoft has finally pulled the veil back on Windows 11 and given the world a sneak peek at what’s in store for its next major operating system. It will be months before the official version releases to the public, but it’s possible to get in on the ground floor today with a few simple steps. If you’re eager to try the new upgrade and all the new features it has to offer, this guide will tell you exactly how to get started.