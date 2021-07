In April, I sat in a high school gymnasium and had to say goodbye to a close friend. He was one of the most genuine people you could meet in a hundred lifetimes. There was a certain joy that he brought to the world and the people in which he surrounded himself with. When I was at some low points this past year, he was the one who reminded me of all of the great qualities I have within myself and he truly helped me see some things inside of me that I may have been intentionally blinding myself from.