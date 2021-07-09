Cancel
WSU unveils new meal plan for staff, faculty, off-campus students

By MELINA ERNST
Daily Evergreen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new meal plan is now available for WSU staff, faculty members and off-campus students. The Mini Meal Plan costs $250 and is non-refundable, according to the plan’s website. Purchasing the plan guarantees a 25 percent discount at all three campus dining centers and a 5 percent discount at all...

dailyevergreen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsu#Einstein Bros#Mini Meal Plans#Dining Dollars#Wsu Dining Services
