14 Of The Best Airbnb Glamping Spots For Your Next Long Weekend

The best thing about staying in an Airbnb property is that you get to experience the palce you're visiting like a proper local. Naturally, there are plenty of Airbnbs slap bang in the centre of everything, but often you'll find a real charmer in the outer reaches that show you a side of the place you wouldn't have seen other wise. Having said that, you still want to be able to take advantage of the superb restaurants, bars and nightlife available – especially in a city as buzzing as Manchester. So join us as we peek inside nine of the best Airbnb places to stay in Manchester.