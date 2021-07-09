Rockies pound Diamondbacks 9-3, seize rare road win in series finale
If only for an afternoon, the Rockies shed their woeful road identity. They even found their bats amid the scorching Arizona heat. The Rockies pummeled the Diamondbacks, 9-3, on Thursday afternoon, snapping a two-game losing streak and improving their road record to 7-33. Their road mark, still the worst in baseball, was temporarily on the backburner as the Rockies seized the getaway game from the Diamondbacks to avoid a series sweep.www.timescall.com
