Rehoboth Beach, DE

Commissioners make a tough call

By Frank Cooper
Cape Gazette
 11 days ago

I doubt there is a soul who lives or owns property in the City of Rehoboth Beach who doesn’t support Clear Space Theater, myself included. I love Clear Space. I want Clear Space to build a new theater in the city. I believe Clear Space was a victim, not of the current mayor and commissioners, but of Paul Kuhns and the incompetence of many of his planning commission appointees. Clear Space was led to believe that they did not have to follow the same rules and procedures that we all live by, and every other building project of size has followed. They were apparently told they didn’t even have to submit their final plans to the planning commission. By approving a site plan without a complete code-compliant set of drawings, the commission set up Clear Space for a costly disappointment when reality reared its head.

