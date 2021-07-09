Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Leaving what wasn’t working before COVID in the past

By Ted Kitterman
prdaily.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to take a step back and prune tasks that no longer serve a purpose. In the hectic scramble of many PR agendas, it’s easier to be additive. Yet, the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown offered a once-in-a-generation chance to reconsider the to-do list that comprises the work life of so many industries. And for PR pros, it’s an important moment to consider what was actually worth the effort in those days before COVID, and what should be abandoned.

www.prdaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Startup#Mining Equipment#Economy#Advertising Agency#Covid#Bicom Inc#Volkswagen Canada#Rfp#Vw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Miami, FLhealthleadersmedia.com

'We are seeing people passing quicker than before': What hospitals look like in US Covid hot spots

Dr. Sergio Segarra says when Covid-19 patient numbers in the Miami hospital he works in dipped below 20 last month, he began feeling optimistic. "I remember seeing articles in the news about hospitals in California with empty Covid units and I longed for that experience," Segarra, the chief medical officer with Baptist Health's Baptist Hospital, said. "It's an experience we were working our way towards that unfortunately has taken a rather sad turn."
EconomyThrive Global

How to Leave Work at Work

As an entrepreneur, I’m always thinking about my business. Sometimes it’s just reflecting on what I’ve accomplished or the areas that need improvement. Usually, that’s not a problem. What is a dilemma, though, is allowing these thoughts to interfere with my personal life. One example would be — bringing stress home with me or not being 100 percent present with my downtime.
Public Healthretechnology.com

Remote Working in Post-COVID America: What's Next?

Since 2005, working from home has grown more than 11 times faster than the rest of the workforce and 54 times faster than the self-employed population. Before the pandemic, only 9% of employers offered remote working on an ad hoc basis to at least some employees. Fast forward to the...
Branson, MOnwahomepage.com

ICU nurse shares what it’s like working in a COVID-19 unit

BRANSON, Mo. — Hospitals are working to educate people on what it’s like working in a COVID-19 unit and nurses are sharing their stories through social media. “You have multiple patients to balance and you’re at the door, trying to get dressed so you can go in and help them,” said Kayla Hilles, an ICU nurse at Cox Medical Center. “And you’re trying to redirect them to put their oxygen back on their nose. And you see their oxygen levels dropping quickly. All you’re trying to do is rush in there to help them.”
JobsThrive Global

5 Habits Confident People Practice

At some point in life, we experienced a lack of confidence. As a result, we failed or had a negative experience that may even have affected our esteem. That moment you were unable to ask a guy out for a date, the confidence you didn’t have to apply for that job or fearing to start that business are some examples.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Navigating heading back to the office? Don’t leave your work re-entry up to chance.

As pandemic restrictions ease, companies are figuring out and putting in place plans to get employees back to the office full-time or a hybrid model. People-centered companies are wisely seeking employee input to help them shape their policies, but have you paused to figure out what you need and want? If your leaders or boss ask you what you want and what would support you, are you ready to answer? Or, if you work for a company that isn’t proactively seeking input, will you be ready to confidently ask for what you need to re-enter the work world and shape your new normal?
Healthsabethaherald.com

Put in the work before retirement

It takes work to retire successfully. And I don’t mean the kind of work you probably expect. Sure, we all must make certain we have the necessary financial resources to retire. If we are no longer working at a job, there has to be money available somewhere to sustain our lifestyle. So, we work to earn a living and to save for the future. But that’s not the kind of work I’m talking about.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

7 traits of people who live to 100-years-old

The secret to centenarians’ longevity isn’t magical fountains of youth. From retaining a sense of purpose to prioritizing fitness and proper nutrition, here’s what centenarians have in common and how (to some extent) we can take life expectancy into our own hands. Positivity pays off. Resilience, optimism, and overall happiness...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Lifestylegentside.co.uk

Should you shower in the morning or the evening?

There are always two kinds of people in the world: the ones who shower first thing in the morning and those who take a bath right before going to bed. And since the beginning of time itself, these two clans have been arguing over who is right—but is there even a 'right' answer?
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Public Healthprdaily.com

As the pandemic subsides, content is more crucial than ever

Much has changed for communicators during the COVID-19 pandemic. Business models are transforming, tactics are shifting and priorities are being reordered. Yet, for PAN Communications, the core of the business remains the same: content. “Content has become extremely important,” says Mark Nardone, executive vice president of PAN Communications, in a...
EconomyCPA Trendlines

When CPAs Leave to Work for a Client

I know many CPAs who left public accountancy to take a “better” job. For many of them this was a mistake. For some it worked out, so if you are one of the lucky few, you can stop reading what I have to say. When Siblings Battle over the Family...
Career Development & Advicesuccess.com

My Dream Job Didn’t Work Out—What Now?

Switching from one career to another can be scary, but it also can be a thrilling experience. Look at it as an opportunity to go after what you want to accomplish in life and make a difference in the world. The key is to take small, conscious steps and prepare yourself for a successful transition. It can be that you go back to school or re-train in a new field to gain specific knowledge and skill sets. It can mean networking in an entirely new way and putting yourself out there in the world so people can see and hear you.

Comments / 0

Community Policy