Leaving what wasn’t working before COVID in the past

As pandemic restrictions ease, companies are figuring out and putting in place plans to get employees back to the office full-time or a hybrid model. People-centered companies are wisely seeking employee input to help them shape their policies, but have you paused to figure out what you need and want? If your leaders or boss ask you what you want and what would support you, are you ready to answer? Or, if you work for a company that isn’t proactively seeking input, will you be ready to confidently ask for what you need to re-enter the work world and shape your new normal?