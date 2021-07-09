We owe commissioners our thanks
I want to thank the mayor and commissioners of Rehoboth Beach for their important vote last week to overturn the decision of the planning commission approving the plans for the Clear Space Theatre. I love Clear Space, and hope it remains in the city and produces shows for a long time. But since their proposed campus of two buildings would have a significant impact on the entire city, it is important that the planning commission reviews the plans carefully to ensure they comply with our code.www.capegazette.com
