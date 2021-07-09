Village of Ruidoso Issues Wastewater Release Advisory

The Village of Ruidoso has issued a wastewater release advisory for the Rio Ruidoso area, downstream of Martin Road in the Upper Canyon. On July 6, 2021, at approximately 3:00 pm, the Rio Ruidoso experienced a flood event that began in the Upper Canyon. This flood event has caused damage to infrastructures and the Village of Ruidoso is currently working to assess, repair, and mitigate them. Upon inspecting the sewer line and manholes, a manhole was discovered near Martin Road that was uncapped, filled with water and had small release into the Rio Ruidoso. Village officials responded and addressed the blockage on the sewer line and issues with the manhole. There is not any further release from the identified manholes.