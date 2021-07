Studio Pierrot has been a part of the Naruto franchise since the anime series began decades ago, bringing to life some of the biggest battles of the series from the pages of its manga to the small screen, but one of the most recognizable reels of animation was remembered for a very different reason. During the battle between Naruto and Pain during the sequel series of Naruto Shippuden, the member of the Akatsuki who split his personality over a umber of different bodies within his possession made a face that remains legendary to the world of anime to this very day.